By Zika Bobby

New sponsors for the popular television game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, were unveiled during the week in Lagos. They are; UP, Payattitude, Payarena, and Hope PSBank. The companies are members of UP Group-Nigeria’s premier payments and financial technology company and leaders in digital payments innovation.

Popular TV broadcaster, Frank Edoho, also returned as the show host. In his keynote speech at the event, Managing Director of UP, Agada Apochi, said the group’s decision to sponsor Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2-The Rebirth, was borne out of the desire to educate, excite and entertain Nigerians by bringing back the game show that kept families at the edge of their seats.

Apochi said the investment in the game show is not only aimed at promoting the brands in the company’s portfolio but geared towards building a better future for Nigeria by informing, educating, and entertaining them.

“Entertainment brings people together, whether it is football or show. It brings families together colleagues together. It is for that reason we are investing in entertainment. For that reason, we are bringing back Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. For us in the UP group, we should invest in this TV game show not only because we want to promote our brands but also because we want to see a better Nigeria.

You would agree with me there is no better way to build a better future for Nigeria than investment in education”, he said.

He said the company would be leveraging its expertise in technology to open up the space. “Nigerians can now participate in the show from the comfort of their homes using the Payattitude USSD code. This is the first of its kind. With ease from your hand-held device, you can download the Payattitude app,” he said.

In his remarks, Hakeem Condotti, Chief Executive Officer of BLK Hut, the franchise owner of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? In Nigeria, said the show is produced in Nigeria by BLK Hut under the license of Sony Pictures. He noted that BLK Hut is ready to deliver international, creative, and quality content for the admiration of Nigerians.

Speaking after his unveiling as show host, Edoho announced that the show comes back with some latest innovations, including a new staggering star prize money of N20 million.