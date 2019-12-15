

John Adams, Minna

Contrary to the rumour that ex-military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is dead, our correspondent authoritatively quoes sources close to the family saying the ex-military henchman is hale and healthy in his Hill-top mansion in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The close source to the Hill-top home of the former president told our correspondent in a telephone chat an hour age (1:41pm) on Sunday that he just left the house and “Baba” was in good health.

“I don’t know where the rumour is coming from but I can tell you I just left the house and Baba is fine. He is not even sick not to talk of death; the news is fake and that is all I can tell you”, the source added.

However another source close to Babangida’s hill-top mansion who was an aide to a former governor of the state simply told our correspondent that that “we are all fine at uphill”, suggesting that General Babangida is not dead.

Also a statement by Prince Kasim Afegbua, media spoke person to General Babangida titled “IBB I s alive bubbling”, described the rumor as nothing but a fake news, saying that this is about the third time this year that such rumors is being spread.

Afegbua in the statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Sunday, pointed out that “He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, 15th December, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood.

“IBB is very much alive and bubblingIt has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as “the last don” of Nigeria politics, dead”, the statement added.

Afegbua expressed regret that “It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB dead”, adding that the “fake news bill” would be a suitable response to this category of fake news carrier