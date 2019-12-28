Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers from the Guards Brigade and the police from the Mpape police divisional headquarters have successfully dislodged some armed men who invaded the First Bank at Mpape, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

All four of the armed robbers were captured while one of them was said to have sustained gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, normalcy is gradually returning to the ever-busy town where most of the quarries in the FCT is located as the soldiers have removed the roadblocks mounted to prevent the robbers from escaping.

One of the robbers was said to have come out voluntarily having heard the heavy firing from the soldiers while the remaining three were captured right inside the banking hall by the combined team of soldiers and policemen who blocked all the entry and exit points to the bank to ensure the robbers did not escape.

No life was lost in the incident and no one other than a robber was injured during the operation a military source told our correspondent.

Meanwhile, all the arrested armed men have been taken into custody by the police for interrogation and investigation.