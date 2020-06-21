Akwa Ibom State government has sealed off indefinitely the premises of Christ Embassy Church in Uyo in response to the scuffle that happened earlier on Sunday between the Akwa Ibom State Government and Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) Monitoring Team and the official of the church.

The Monitoring Team, while on a routine compliance/inspection visit to the Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, State House of Assembly Road, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue to enforce the Akwa Ibom State government/Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation ( WHO)/Christian Association( CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State, were obstructed, attacked and brutalized by the Pastors and some members of the church.

Consequently, the state government through a press release signed by the secretary to the state government , De Emmanuel Ekuwem has orderd the sealing off the church,

“In response to this act of lawlessness by that church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed up with immediate effect till further notice.

The suspected Pastors and relevant members of the church will be made to face the wrath of the

Law,” The release said.