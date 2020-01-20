Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

More fatalities are still being recorded after the multiple fires that swept through Lagos last night.

The worst fires occurred at Ile Epo Ekoro Road at Abule Egba inward Baruwa, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

About the time this report was released, many people were reported to have died while millions of properties including houses, cars, and tricycles have been consumed by the raging inferno.

According to the disaster report released by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, the DG/CEO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), as at this afternoon, the disaster had recorded five fatalities (5) 3 adult males, 1 adult female and 1 female child aged 5 years

“Twenty (20) people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. A total of 150 people including children were displaced”

He disclosed that the buildings affected were No 18 Musa Erimo street (a storey building) Joel Nnadede street; No 7 (a storey building) No 20 (a bungalow) No 1 (bungalow) No 2 (bungalow) on Hamed Sodiq street, No 8 (bungalow) No 4 (bungalow) No 2 (2 storey building). NNPC power line road No 45 bungalow, No 47 (bungalow) No 49 (bungalow) attached shops 17 shops in all.

He noted that the vehicles involved include 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke).