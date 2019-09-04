Chioma Igbokwe

A member of the family that died in Mafoluku, Lagos today is said to have survived, police say.

The boy is said to be alive after his family members were wiped out last night after it was suspected that they inhaled some poisonous substances.

The family members included the man and his pregnant wife, three kids and a guest also pregnant. They all were all died in their sleep.

According to Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, “one person – a child in the family – survived and is right now in the intensive care unit in (an undisclosed) hospital. The cause of death cannot be ascertained yet.

“However, the investigators took a sample of the food they ate a night before their death for analysis.

“But two of their neigbours who ate from the same food last night are still alive.

“When the investigators entered the apartment where the victims lived, they perceive very strong odour suspected to be Sniper.

“So far, the bodies have been evacuated. After autopsy has been conducted, the actual cause of death of the family can now be known,” he said, adding that the investigators ruled out generator fume as the actual cause of the death.

The incident happened at 19, Olowora Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Neigbour woke up to discover that the family was not up yet even as late as 10 am this morning.