Information reaching our desk has it that the back section of the Mandilas House on Lagos Island, Lagos, which was gutted by fire this morning has carved in.

The collapse was as a result of the impact of the fire which began at about 10:30 this morning.

According to Nosa Okumbor, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Public Relations Officer, (PRO), emergency responders have been battling to put out the fire.

It was not yet clear whether there was any loss of lives arising from the inferno. But we gathered that properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the disaster.