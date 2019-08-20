Ayo Alonge

The Principal Consultant of NECCI Limited, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, has charged pupils and students of Juilliard Academy and Berkley Science Magnet School to keep updating themselves with what she termed “next level knowledge”, while striving to be the best in their chosen career.

Ali-Balogun made this known at the annual valedictory service and teacher appreciation ceremony of the school, held recently, where she admonished the graduands to keep striving to achieve the school’s mission of producing the crop of pupils and students the nation needs.

Said she: “Keep updating yourself with the knowledge of the next level. Be a solution provider and a problem solver. Explore, experiment, engage, and be emotionally intelligent.

She emphasised on the challenges facing today’s youths saying, “It’s focus because they get distracted even on social media. They are turned in different ways and so many things are attracting their attention, so they need to be focused.”

Ali-Balogun reminded the graduating students of the challenges their parents faced to get them educated, stressing the need for them to be focused and deliberate about plans they set for themselves.

“If you must be on social media, be deliberate about it. You can use it to better yourselves. You can dream big and try new adventures, stop waiting for things to happen.”

While extolling the graduands, the Group Managing Director of Orglearning Group of Berkley Science Magnet School and Juilliard Academy, Dr. Maria Onyia, said: “This is just a starting point in your life, a part of your larger journey. As such, do not rest on your oars. I advise that you stay away from get-rich-quick schemes and even career choices that will deter you from furthering your education. Even if you decide to become a footballer or musician, ensure you are educated. While doing that, learn a new skill.

“Start now to reflect on your life and plan for the next phase of your life. Develop an audacious plan, dream big and believe in yourself and leave your comfort zone when planning. Write your personal mission statement. Do all these and they will give you a direction in life.

“Think outside the box when choosing a career to study in the university. Pick a university that best serves your chosen course. Also, while chasing your dream, do not let anyone talk you down, be steadfast and you will succeed,” said Onyia.

Aside the side attractions like music and drama that spiced up the event, one of the high points of the event was the award of the best teacher of the school, which had a prize tag of N250,000 and it went to the Head, Department of English, Oluwafemi Taiwo.