From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Monday declared a 24-hour curfew on Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

The two local government areas shared boundaries in the southern part of the state.

Earlier, there were unofficial claims that the terrorists killed 25 persons and set ablaze several houses and other valuables in the attack that lasted for hours at a community called Mararaban Agban Kagoro.

The killings however brewed anger in heightened tension in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government.

A statement by Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, condemned that development and identified with the families that lost loved ones and property in the onslaught.

Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“Security agencies have full authority to enforce the curfew. Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area. Further updates will be issued as necessary”, the State meant rad in part.