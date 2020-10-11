The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday’s governorship election held in Ondo State.

Announcing the results at the state headquarters of INEC in Akure yesterday, the INEC Chief Returning Officer who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka said Akeredolu polled the highest number of lawful votes in the election.

Akeredolu, according to him had a total vote of 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 195,791 and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) who had 69,127 votes.

Prof Olayinka who announced the results at 3.03pm said Akeredolu fufilled all constitutional provisions regarding the election, thus returned elected.

Akeredolu had won in 15 out of the 18 Local Government Areas in the state, defeating his deputy, Ajayi and former Commissioner for Justice, Mr Eyitayo Jegede who won in three Local Government Areas.

Ajayi who came a distant third did not win in any of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking shortly after the announcement of the results, Governor Akeredolu called on his co-contestants to join hands with him to develop the state.

While appreciating the people of the state for the confidence reposed in him, Akeredolu assured them of continuity of all his programmes.

He promised not to undermine the confidence reposed in him by the people, just as he assured that his next four years will be beneficial to all categories of people in the state.

Below is the election results:

APC, 9350

PDP, 11852

ZLP, 1863

TOTAL VALID VOTES, 23654

REJECTED VOTES, 754

VOTE CAST, 24408

ILEOLUJI/OKEIGBO

APC. 13278

PDP, 923

ZLP, 1171

VALID VOTES, 25208

REJECTED VOTES, 1037

VOTE CAST, 26245

IRELE

APC, 12643

PDP, 5493

ZLP, 5904

VALID VOTES, 24842

REJECTED VOTES, 867

VOTES CAST, 25709

AKOKO NORTHEAST

APC, 16572

PDP, 8380

ZLP, 3532

VALID VOTES, 29493

REJECTED VOTES, 884

VOTES CAST, 30377

AKOKO SOUTHWEST

APC, 21232

PDP, 15055

ZLP, 2775

VALID VOTES, 40130

REJECTED VOTES, 1052

VOTES CAST, 41182

AKOKO NORTHWEST

APC, 15809

PDP, 10320

ZLP, 3477

VALID VOTES, 30247

REJECTED VOTES, 607

VOTES CAST, 30854

ONDO EAST

APC, 6485

PDP, 4049

ZLP, 3221

VALID VOTES ,14259

REJECTED VOTES, 602

VOTES CAST, 14861

OWO

APC, 35957

PDP, 5311

ZLP, 408

VALID VOTES, 42680

REJECTED VOTES, 980

VOTES CAST, 43660

AKURE NORTH

APC, 9546

PDP, 12263

ZLP, 1046

VALID VOTES, 23528

REJECTED VOTES, 810

VOTES CAST, 24338

IDANRE

APC, 11286

PDP, 7499

ZLP, 3623

VALID VOTES, 23236

REJECTED VOTES, 1102

VOTES CAST, 24338

AKURE SOUTH

APC, 17277

PDP, 47627

ZLP, 2236

VALID VOTES, 68428

REJECTED VOTES, 1405

VOTES CAST, 69833

Ose

APC 15,122

PDP 8,421

ZLP 1,083

Okitipupa

APC 19,266

PDP 10,367

ZLP 10,120

Ondo West

APC 15,977

PDP 10,627

ZLP 10,159

