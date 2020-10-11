The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday’s governorship election held in Ondo State.
Announcing the results at the state headquarters of INEC in Akure yesterday, the INEC Chief Returning Officer who is also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka said Akeredolu polled the highest number of lawful votes in the election.
Akeredolu, according to him had a total vote of 292,830 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 195,791 and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) who had 69,127 votes.
Prof Olayinka who announced the results at 3.03pm said Akeredolu fufilled all constitutional provisions regarding the election, thus returned elected.
Akeredolu had won in 15 out of the 18 Local Government Areas in the state, defeating his deputy, Ajayi and former Commissioner for Justice, Mr Eyitayo Jegede who won in three Local Government Areas.
Ajayi who came a distant third did not win in any of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.
Speaking shortly after the announcement of the results, Governor Akeredolu called on his co-contestants to join hands with him to develop the state.
While appreciating the people of the state for the confidence reposed in him, Akeredolu assured them of continuity of all his programmes.
He promised not to undermine the confidence reposed in him by the people, just as he assured that his next four years will be beneficial to all categories of people in the state.
Below is the election results:
APC, 9350
PDP, 11852
ZLP, 1863
TOTAL VALID VOTES, 23654
REJECTED VOTES, 754
VOTE CAST, 24408
ILEOLUJI/OKEIGBO
APC. 13278
PDP, 923
ZLP, 1171
VALID VOTES, 25208
REJECTED VOTES, 1037
VOTE CAST, 26245
IRELE
APC, 12643
PDP, 5493
ZLP, 5904
VALID VOTES, 24842
REJECTED VOTES, 867
VOTES CAST, 25709
AKOKO NORTHEAST
APC, 16572
PDP, 8380
ZLP, 3532
VALID VOTES, 29493
REJECTED VOTES, 884
VOTES CAST, 30377
AKOKO SOUTHWEST
APC, 21232
PDP, 15055
ZLP, 2775
VALID VOTES, 40130
REJECTED VOTES, 1052
VOTES CAST, 41182
AKOKO NORTHWEST
APC, 15809
PDP, 10320
ZLP, 3477
VALID VOTES, 30247
REJECTED VOTES, 607
VOTES CAST, 30854
ONDO EAST
APC, 6485
PDP, 4049
ZLP, 3221
VALID VOTES ,14259
REJECTED VOTES, 602
VOTES CAST, 14861
OWO
APC, 35957
PDP, 5311
ZLP, 408
VALID VOTES, 42680
REJECTED VOTES, 980
VOTES CAST, 43660
AKURE NORTH
APC, 9546
PDP, 12263
ZLP, 1046
VALID VOTES, 23528
REJECTED VOTES, 810
VOTES CAST, 24338
IDANRE
APC, 11286
PDP, 7499
ZLP, 3623
VALID VOTES, 23236
REJECTED VOTES, 1102
VOTES CAST, 24338
AKURE SOUTH
APC, 17277
PDP, 47627
ZLP, 2236
VALID VOTES, 68428
REJECTED VOTES, 1405
VOTES CAST, 69833
Ose
APC 15,122
PDP 8,421
ZLP 1,083
Okitipupa
APC 19,266
PDP 10,367
ZLP 10,120
Ondo West
APC 15,977
PDP 10,627
ZLP 10,159
Details soon…
