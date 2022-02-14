By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared a four- week industrial action to press home the implementation of their demands.

The decision to embark on the four-week strike was taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of ASUU held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) from Saturday 12th to 13th February 2022.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Addressing news on the outcome of NEC, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the reason for the strike is based on the fact that the Federal Government has failed to fully implement outstanding demands dating back to 13 years.

Osodeke said the government failed to implement the Memorandum of Action signed with the union on December 23rd, 2020, non-signing of the 2009 renegotiated FGN/ASUU agreement submitted nine months ago.

Other reasons for the strike include forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which government have used to shortage its members.

His words: “NEC resolved to embark on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike beginning from Monday, February 14, 2022.”

Osodeke explained that it was painful decision for NEC to arrive at the rollover strike option. He said after the four weeks, strike, NEC will meet to take next line of action.

“Contrary to the views canvassed in some quarters, our union loathes to disrupt academic activities on our campus. We love our students and respect their parents and guardian. We are also not insensitive to the genuine concerns about stable academic calendars in public universities expressed by patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria.”

The ASUU president blamed the strike squarely on the doorsteps of those who ignored the union patriotic yearning for a development-oriented education in the country.

Said he: “The patience of our members has been tasked beyond tolerable limits. The greatest assets of any nation are its human capital. Any nation that pays lip service to education as we currently witness in Nigeria will only grow in age and never experience genuine development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We therefore seek the understanding and support of all stakeholders to make Nigerian government more responsive to issues of human capital development including health and education.”

The president further revealed that the wrote over 30 letters, met with the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, traditional and other stakeholders.

Prof. Osodeke observed that Nigerian politicians keep proliferating educational institutions without prioritizing education. He warned that ASUU would not relent in its responsibility of advocating for an improved university system because it holds the key to the collective prosperity and a better future for the children.

He said fact-finding team of ASUU discovered that the Minister of Cybercrime and, Dr. Isah Ali Pantami was not qualified and the appointment did not follow established procedure.

Osodeke recalled that ASUU disassociated itself from the appointment of Dr. Pantami as a professor of Cyber security by the Federal University of Technology, (FUTO), Owerri during its NEC meeting at University of Abuja in November 2021.

He revealed that fact-finding team was sent to FUTO and based on the comprehensive report submitted; NEC rejected the purported appointment of Dr. Pantami as professor of Cybersecurity.

Osodeke added: From the available evidence to us, Dr. Pantami was not qualified, and the said appointment violated established procedure for appointment of professors in the university.

‘’NEC directed all members and branches of our union throughout the Nigerian Federation not to recognize, accord or treat Dr. Pantami as a professor of cybersecrurity under any guise, he stated.

Osodeke also explained that NEC resolved to sanction all ASUU members who participated in the process that led to the illegal appointment in accordance with the established procedures of the union.

ASUU officials singing union solidarity song at the briefing