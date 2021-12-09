President Muhammadu Buhari arrive the Nigerian Navy Dockyard in Lagos for the commissioning of a locally built warship, NNS OJI, which he laid the keel in 2017.

President Buhari came for the commissioning the third Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) christened NNS OJI, built by the Naval Dockyard.

The locally built warship NNS Oji, is the third of its series to be locally built at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos solely by Navy engineers after the successes of NNS Adoni, and NNS Karaduwa, commissioned in 2016 by President Buhari.

Speaking at the event, , President Buhari said the new inductions to the Naval fleet would boost their capability in securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He charged all naval personnel to maintain professionalism and ensure good use of the newly built and recently acquired platforms including NNS LANA, KANO, IKENNE, ABA, SOKOTO and OSUN.

