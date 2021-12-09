President Muhammadu Buhari arrive the Nigerian Navy Dockyard in Lagos for the commissioning of a locally built warship, NNS OJI, which he laid the keel in 2017.
President Buhari came for the commissioning the third Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) christened NNS OJI, built by the Naval Dockyard.
The locally built warship NNS Oji, is the third of its series to be locally built at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos solely by Navy engineers after the successes of NNS Adoni, and NNS Karaduwa, commissioned in 2016 by President Buhari.
Speaking at the event, , President Buhari said the new inductions to the Naval fleet would boost their capability in securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.
He charged all naval personnel to maintain professionalism and ensure good use of the newly built and recently acquired platforms including NNS LANA, KANO, IKENNE, ABA, SOKOTO and OSUN.
Details soon
This’s what is expected of Nigeria, the capacity of building a war ship with local materials. It is highly commendable and should be replicated in other areas so that the country could be less dependent on foreign countries. Nigeria should be able to manufacture their own riffles, light and heavy arms, missiles and fighter jets. For instance, India signed a production agreement with Russia so the KALASHNIKOV RIFLES be produced in India with Russia technology transfer. This is what Nigeria government should be aiming at.