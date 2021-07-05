The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting holding in Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja-Lagos, has commenced.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, who is coordinating the meeting addressed journalists briefly before the closed door meeting.

Governor Akeredolu who welcomed his colleagues to the Centre of Excellence, assured that the outcome of the meeting will be made known in a communique at the end of the meeting.

“We welcome all our brother Governors and we want to start our deliberations almost immediately. At the end of our meeting, our communique will be made known to you.” he said.

Fifteen governors were already seated as at the time the parley commenced.

A source close to the meeting told Daily Sun that the governors were unlikely to discuss issues around acclaimed Yoruba seccesionist advocate, Sunday Igboho as well as the incaserated IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The issues of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are not isssues of North South divide. They might not discuss those issues because, they are themselves, subjiduce. They are legal matters, so it will be improper to subject such issues to emotional discourse..

” They are both in court and the governors couldn’t have discussed such issues. It was just laughable that the media was already setting agenda for the meeting as if it’s because of the duo that they’re meeting.

Mind you, after their Asaba meeting, they had disclosed that their meetings will be regular and timeous.”

