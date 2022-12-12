From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen at the early hours of today attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office headquarters at PortHarcout road, Owerri, razing part of the building and vehicles parked in the premises.

A source told our correspondent that the hoodlum who came in large number shot sporadically and engaged the security details manning the office in a gun duel.

According to the source, the hoodlums threw Improvise Explosive Devices(IEDs) into the premises which damaged part of the building and burning some other properties including two vehicles.

Also, another source disclosed that the gallant police officers who engaged the hoodlums in a fiercer gun battle killed three of them while some others ran away with severe injuries.

“They were many in numbers, we heard several gunshots, we were very afraid but the police did not allow them this time, they threw some local bombs into the premises which caused part of the building to go on fire.” The source said.

However, when contacted, State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam said the command will brief the press on the incident.

Also, gunmen enforcing the five days sit-at-home set vehicle ablaze in some other parts of the State at the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, the incident has forced most residents of the State who woke up to hear most of the reports to stay indoors.