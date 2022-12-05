From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, has been kidnapped, the Benue police command has confirmed.

Our correspondent, gatherer that Ogbu, a former Chairman of Ado Local Government area, in Benue south senatorial district, was kidnapped at the notorious Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado road at about 9pm on Sunday.

It was also gathered that the Hilux van he was traveling in has been recovered by the police in Otukpo and rescue efforts have began.

As at the time of filing this report, no contact has been established with the kidnappers yet.

The Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), had confirmed the abduction of Chief Ogbu.

Hemba said a man hunt has been launched to rescue him and arrest the abductors.

Meanwhile, the Benue state police command has also confirmed the abduction of the commissioner and three others.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, said, “incident confirmed, we are on our way to the area, I will give you more information when we get there.”