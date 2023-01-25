From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen has killed two police officers and a Vehicle Inspection Officer(VIO) at a checkpoint in Umuagbom,Ihitte along Owerri/Aba road on Wednesday.

An eye witness to the incident told our correspondent that the gunmen claded in black shot the victims at about 10 am while on duty.

The source alleged that it would have been more bloody if the gunmen had not warned passersby and other motorists on queue at the checkpoint and around the scene to stir clear before opening fire on their targets.

Shortly after the incident, the source said that the ever-busy Owerri/Aba highway was immediately deserted by motorists who diverted to other roads.

When contacted the new State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye could not respond to his call.