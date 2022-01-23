From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Saturday evening killed three members of Lo-Bwong of Lo-Tang and one other person at a mining site at Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack also inflicted gunshots injuries on a women who is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said four persons were attack during mining and killed.

He said the Police has commenced investigation into the killings with a view to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Four people were attack and kill on Saturday during mining in Dong community in Jos North. Investigation has commenced to identify and arrest those who launched the attack.”

He urged residents of the community to remained calm and law abiding as the Police is working to uncover the suspects.

Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Plateau State Henry Jadike condemned the incident and called on security to arrest the perpetrators.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family and urged them to take solace in God.

“It is with deepest sense of regret that we sent our condolences to the Dong Community, Acting District Head and its Cabinet. We sympathize with you and your entire community for the lost.”

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos described the killing as inhumane and callous.

Bagos, who urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators noted that three of the deceased are members of Lo-Bwong family at Hwolshe in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the names of the deceased as James Danboyi, 30; Moses Peter Danboyi 24 and a 19 year-old Livinus Pius Danboyi who he said are all his constituents.

Bagos said the incident has raised concerns over the readiness of security agencies to tackle once and for all the gorilla style of killing which has been the case for more than two decades.

He said, “I am angry and enraged by the daily killing within and around my constituency. I want to state emphatically, that I will continue to talk about these callous attitudes of known criminals amongst us until they are all gotten rid of finally.”

He frowned at the easy means where small arms and light weapons find their ways indiscriminately into the country and moved around the country without traces.

He called on the Federal and State Governments to charge the security agencies to tackle more seriously, as a matter of urgency, the insecurity around the state and the country at large.

Bagos called on his constituents to be more vigilant and always report suspicious activities of criminals to security agencies to achieve the desired peace within the constituency.