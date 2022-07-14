From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has headed for the Court of Appeal, after Justice Ladiran Akintola of an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, dismissed the suit he filed to stop the state House of Assembly from removing him from office.

Counsel to Olaniyan, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), said he has filed applications for notice of appeal and stay of execution of the judgment delivered by the lower court.

Giving the judgment today, the High Court held that the House of Assembly has not breached the provisions of the constitution on the removal of governor or deputy governor.

According to the court, the lawmakers substantially complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the Constitution on the removal process. The court said the lawmakers should continue with the removal process.

The allegations against Olaniyan, border on gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty, as well as insubordination and other offences.

Details later