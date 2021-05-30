From George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
Gunmen have reportedly killed the former political adviser to ex president Goodluck Jonathan and former MeanSpeaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Ahmed Gulak.
Although, circumstances surrounding the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain’s death is still sketchy at the time of this report, sources said he was shot by the gunmen close to the Imo airport last night.
Daily Sun learnt that APC chieftain was on his way to the Sam Mbakwe international Airport when he was allegedly shot dead in his Camry at Obiangwu community which is close to the Airport.
It would be recalled that the deceased ,APC chieftain who a former political Adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan before he defected to the APC in 2014 ahead of the 2015 general election.
Also late ,Gulak was the chairman of APC gubernatorial primaries in Imo state which had declared then Senator Hope Uzodimma as candidate of the party .
Meanwhile a statement from Bala Elkana, spokesman for the Imo state command of the Nigeria Police said: “On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.
“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.
“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.
“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.”
Details soon…
