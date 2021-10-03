BY RITA OKOYE

With the eviction of Pere and Cross, the battle for the winner of the BBNaija season set for Whitemoney and Liquorose, as they struggle for the final crown.

Shortly after Emmanuel and Angel’s eviction from Big Brother Naija shine ya eyes house, Biggie has also evicted Cross.

Cross Ike is one of the audacious housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality show, sadly he lost the opportunity to win Biggie’s N 90 Million but came out 4th of the 26 housemates that got into the house.

However, Liquorose remains the last woman standing amongst two men; White Money and Pere.

We gets crowned as the winner tonight?

Details soon

