Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidential panel investigating the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has entered its third day of proceedings at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

As was the case on Monday and Tuesday, journalists were once again barred from gaining access to the venue of the meeting.

A source confirmed that the embattled EFCC boss, who faced the panel on Monday and Tuesday and has been in detention since Monday night, appeared on Wednesday for more interrogation for the third time by the panel.

An attempt by a journalist to park his car at the parking lot of the old Banquet Hall venue of the meeting was resisted by a security officer at the gate.

He was advised by an official in charge of the vicinity to make use of other car parks.

Another reporter who attempted to access the press gallery was also politely turned back at the gate.

A presidency source had on Tuesday said the probe was an affirmation that no one under the Buhari administration is above scrutiny.

The source had also explained that the interrogation of the EFCC head is being done to give him the opportunity to clear his name of the weighty allegations levelled against him.