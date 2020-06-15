Molly Kilete

The General Court Martial set up by the Nigerian army to try one of its officers Major-General Hakeem Otiki, has commenced sitting.

The sitting which is holding in Abuja, has the president, Judge Advocate and all the members of the GCM.

Gen Otiki, as in the last sitting, appeared in a motorized wheelchair with face shield and other preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the GCM, also have their face masks on, while some others wore face shield.

All safety procedures is being observed at the venue of the court where medical personnel from the Army are taking temperature checks and providing hand sanitizers to personnel, lawyers and selected journalists into the venue.

Also sitting arrangement is in compliance with federal government six feet distance.

However the lawyers to the accused general frowned at the presence of journalists at the court saying the authorities had told them they were inviting the media for coverage.

There are heavy presence of military police personnel at the premises of the court as expected.