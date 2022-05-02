By Christopher Oji

A mother and her child died, while 23 people have been rescued in a building that collapsed at 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, Lagos .

The building collapsed at about 10 pm on Sunday and a distress call was received by the Lagos State Fire Service which contacted other emergency agencies such who went to the scene.

As at 10:14, all agencies: the Police, LASBCA, Lagos State Emagency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emagency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Nigeria Red Cross, were fully on the ground. While the rescue and recovery operations were on going, a group of church members and residents were on the ground praying for the safety of the trapped victims.

Although there was no official statement from any Government agency, but a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said two dead bodies; a mother and her child, have been recovered while 23 people were rescued as at 2 am.

He said: “Altogether, as at now, 23 people have been rescued alive. Seven children and 16 adults.

Nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged. Two dead bodies have so far been recovered; a mother and her child. Rescue and recovery operations are still on going”.