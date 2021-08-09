From John Adams, Minna

Secretary to the Government of Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the abduction of the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Sani Mohammed by gunmen from his resident at Baban Tunga in Tafa local government area of the state.

He confirmed that the Commissioner was abducted at about 1:00am during the downpour which lasted till this morning.

Matane however said that the security are already on his trail of the abductors and hope they would be able to trace and rescue him unhurt, adding that the abductors have not reach out to anyone.

“He was kidnapped at the early hours of today around 1:00am at Baban tunga in Tafa local government. Security are already on the trail of the kidnapper, we hope they would discover him soon and rescue him unharmed,” he said.

The gunmen said to be numbering about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner under the heavily downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife. His first wife was said to away when the incident occurred.

The state Police Command is yet to make any statement to that effect, but a top government official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said “that is what we heard but the bandits are yet to contact the family”.

This latest incident is coming barely 24 hours after the an All Progressive Congress (APC) zonal Chairman was kidnapped by gunmen from his farm in Bobi, Mariga local government area of the state on Saturday morning.

The gunmen are yet to make any contact with the family of the abducted party zonal Chairman 48 hours after he was abducted.

