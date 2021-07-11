The United States men’s basketball team lost to Nigeria’s D’Tigers in its first pre-Olympic exhibition game, the first-ever defeat to an African nation.



Nigeria, with six NBA players and former NBA head coach, Mike Brown, at the helm, won 90-87 in the first of a series of games in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I’m kind of glad it happened,” said U.S. head coach, Gregg Popovich, noting that Nigeria has been practicing together since late June and the Americans for four days. “That loss means nothing if we don’t learn from it, but, it can be the most important thing in this tournament for us to learn lessons from it”.

“I don’t think anyone should act nor would we act [like] that this is the end of the world.”

The landmark victory came nine years after the U.S. walloped Nigeria 156-73 at the London Olympics, the U.S.’ biggest blowout in Olympic men’s basketball history.

That defeated Nigerian team had one NBA player, Al-Farouq Aminu.

Interestingly, the present Nigerian team includes Gabe Vincent, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala of the Miami Heat, Chimezie Metu of the Sacramento Kings, Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miye Oni of the Utah Jazz.

With Jahlil Okafor and Jordan Nwora also in the player pool, it could field the largest contingent of NBA players on a single Olympic roster for any non-American nation in history.

The U.S. has three players with Olympic experience — Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevin Love. It’s missing three of its 12 Olympic players: Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are playing in the NBA Finals.

Superstars including LeBron James and Stephen Curry withdrew from Olympic team consideration before the team was named.

“Tough times bring guys and teams and people together,” forward Jayson Tatum said. “It’s not going to be easy. We knew that coming in.”

The U.S. is trying to rebound from a seventh-place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, its worst-ever international tournament result.

Its last Olympic defeats came in 2004, when it took bronze. An overhaul followed, with Mike Krzyzewski leading teams to three consecutive Olympic titles.

“Everybody expects us to win every game, and that puts some pressure on you, for a new group in a tough circumstance,” said Popovich, who succeeded Krzyzewski after the 2016 Rio Games, where the U.S. had a pair of three-point wins.

Only once has an African nation ever challenged a U.S. men’s senior national team — the U.S. beat Egypt 34-32 at the first world championship in 1950, according to USA Basketball records.

The U.S. next plays Australia in an exhibition on Monday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.