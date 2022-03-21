From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa on Monday, disclosed that the immediate former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been granted administrative bail by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC boss who spoke at the fifth Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Network of National Ati-corruption Institutions In West Africa (NACIWA) in Abuja, explained that the ex-governor was however, yet to perfect his bail conditions.

He noted that there was nothing political about the ex-governor’s arrest, adding that he was cooperating to meet the bail terms.

He said, “There is nothing political about the investigation. You know what the EFCC stands for. We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crime and we link it up together and then we go to court. That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do.

We have been accused of media trials. But we will continue to do our investigation professionally.

“He has been granted bail and we are waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions and he has been cooperating with us and everything is going on well.

Recall that on Thursday, Obiano was arrested at the airport after the inauguration ceremony of Anambra state Governor, Prof Chukwuemka Soludo.

