Nigeria’s ex-finance minister and nominee for the office of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to emerge as the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to Reuters, a key group of WTO ambassadors proposed Okonjo-Iweala to lead the trade organisation on Wednesday, clearing the path for her to make history by becoming the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its 25-year history.

The official announcement is, however, expected to be made by the WTO anytime from now.

Efforts to reach Okonjo Iweala’s spokesperson, Paul Nwabuikwu, for comments proved abortive as his line rang out. He was also yet to respond to text messages sent to his line as of the time of filing this report.

It was earlier reported that the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala received a huge boost on Monday when the 27-member states of the European Union backed her for the job.

The 55-member African Union had also supported the former Nigerian finance minister over her sole remaining opponent, Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea.

Okonjo-Iweala had also won the goodwill of a group of Caribbean and Pacific States as well as others from Asia.

The final winner between the two women will replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo and former director-general of the WTO.

The initial pool of eight candidates for the WTO’s top post, which has been whittled down over two rounds of consultations, had included three Africans – Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya.