By Beifoh Osewele

One person has been confirmed dead and several others injured in a rush hour accident involving a passenger bus, an SUV and a train at the busy Bolade/PWD area in Oshodi, Lagos on Monday.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, director general of LASEMA, confirmed that the casualty was one of the two male occupants of the car.

His body has been deposited at the LASUTH morgue while another is lying critically ill at the emergency ward of the hospital.

According to him, a passenger motor bus GGE 972 GE carrying six passengers and the SUV a driver and a single passenger illegally veered onto the train tracks to beat the traffic while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi.

The two vehicles were rammed by the train, which dragged them along for a stretch of the journey before it managed to come to a complete halt.

He said the agency was able to successfully extricate a total of eight passengers.

Six with minor injuries were provided with on site medical care while two males including a 20-year-old sustained severe injuries and were taken to LASUTH for further treatment.

