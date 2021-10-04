From George Onyejiuwa

After the commotion allegedly caused by unknown gunmen who had wanted to enforce the sit-at-home in the state, most traders hurriedly closed their shops in the early hours of Monday.

However, traders who had previously shut down their shops especially in the Owerri capital metropolis returned back to their shops and opened for their usual business .

Banks also opened for their customers as many customers were seen queueing up in the various bank premises along the Okigwe /Bank road in the stare metropolis.