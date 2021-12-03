From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Angry protesters today mobbed a policeman for allegedly shooting a truck driver and killed a drill operator in Osogbo, Osun State.

The incident happened at Otaefun area, Osogbo when a driver whose truck developed fault blocked the road and caused traffic gridlock.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

It was gathered that policemen who saw the development challenged the driver and asked him to move his truck from the road.

Sources said the incident led to argument and a policeman shot the driver, Harisu Musa while the bullet also hit a drill operator staying with the driver, Kabiru Bapai.

One Olagboyega Olaide, said “after the policeman shot the two staff of the company, a mob gathered and were angry, they beat the officer mercilessly and took the corpse of drill operator to the police station at Ota-efun. Police were shooting sporadically to scare them away.”

The Executive Operating Partner of Shekeenah Zelter Global Centre, Bayo Daudu, where the two victims were working, said, “the person that was killed was our Chief operator and they shot the driver on his hands. He left Ede this morning after finishing a job and he was going to Igbajo for another job when the incident happened.

“We demand that justice must be done and nothing must be covered up, it will cause other trigger-happy police officers to desist from doing all sort of nonsense.”

Speaking with our correspondent, one Adam Ibrahim, explained that they were coming together with the deceased when the truck stopped and they were struggling to fix it when the policemen numbering about four came.

He said, “as we were coming from work and about to take a U-turn, the motor stopped. We tried to start it. The Police came around, they asked what was amiss and we explained to them. We were still trying to start the vehicle so we could be on our way. We tried to beg them. It was during the process that one of them shot him.”

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said investigation has commenced on the case, promising that justice would be done.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .