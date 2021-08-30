From Gyang Bere, Jos

Some strange security personnel yesterday stormed Plateau State House of Assembly to prevent members from sitting over alleged impeachment plots.

It could be recalled that the House had issued Governor Simon Lalong a two weeks ultimatum to take drastic measures to curtail the prevailing security challenges in the state that has consumed several lives.

The House had also ordered Governor Lalong to raised up and defend his people against the security threats that has displaced several people from their ancestral homes.

It was observed that the security, who stormed the Assembly complex in black Land Cruiser Jeep; station at the entrance of the House, didn’t prevent personnel working in the House from accessing the complex.

But the House of Assembly complex has remained a ghost, as members of the House and personnel working in the House did not turned out for work that morning.

However, some Plateau youths had besieged the State House of Assembly complex with corpses of the Yelwa Zangam community to registered their displeasure over how the attacks have spreads to many communities.

They youths told the Speaker of the House, Hon. Ayuba Abok to commenced the impeachment process against the Governor.

This action has generated tension in different parts of the state as some individuals on Facebook have sustained the pressure on the House of Assembly.

Reacting to the development, Member representing Pankshin South constituency and Chairman House Committee on information, Hon. Philip Dasun said the House was not sealed.

“It is not true that the House was sealed by security agencies but we have presence of security personnel in the House due to the tension over alleged plan to impeach the Governor.

“But there is no plan to impeach the Governor, we only gave the Governor two weeks ultimatum to address the security challenges in the state.”

Meanwhile, Plateau Commissioner for information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang refuted claims by the Speaker, Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba that the Assembly complex has been sealed by the State Government.

Manjang in a statement said the allegation is false and baseless.

“The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to allegations made by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba who appeared on Channels TV programme on Monday 30th August claiming that the Assembly Complex has been sealed.

“This false allegation has further been circulated on social media associating the Executive arm of Government and the Governor as being behind it.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the Executive arm of Government and the Governor is not aware or behind the purported sealing of the House as it does not dabble into the affairs of another independent arm of Government.

‘it is on record that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako was the first Governor to implement full Autonomy for the legislature and Judiciary as well as Local Government in the country. It is therefore not possible for him to be associated with any action that will impede on the activities of the House which has its rules and conventions.

“The Governor remains the longest serving Speaker of the House in the history of democracy in Plateau State, understands the workings of the House, and has demonstrated uncommon respect to the leadership and members of the Assembly.

“To the best of our knowledge, the House of Assembly remains open for legislative business. The good people of Plateau State and members of the public are advised to ignore the allegation and refrain from dragging the Executive arm of Government and the Governor into the affairs of the House.”

