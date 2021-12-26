From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police has said that the former Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 Mr.Uche Nwosu was arrested and not kidnapped as being speculated.

However, the Command did not also stated whether the arrested carried out by its operatives or who had ordered the arrest .

In a statement by Michael Abbattam Spokesman of the Imo Police commands which read , “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons , advised the general public to always shun fake news “.