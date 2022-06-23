Two Nigerians have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, both from Nigeria, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

They are both charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The Met said a child has been safeguarded. Scotland Yard has not given the gender or the age of the child – or the location of the arrests.

But given the suspects are appearing in court in Uxbridge, it is likely they were held at the nearby Heathrow Airport.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for cash and against the victim’s will.