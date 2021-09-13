From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa has ordered a recapture of the 240 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kogi State that were forcefully released after attacked by yet to be identified gunmen early Monday morning.

Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, and the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS said the he incident took place at about 23.45hrs on 12th September, 2021.

The attackers in their numbers were said to have arrived at the Custodial Centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.

Enobore said the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa has “ordered a recapture procedure to be activated immediately and detailed investigation carried out even as he personally leads a team to assess the situation”.

He appealed to the general public to provide useful intelligence that will assist in recapturing the escapees to security operatives.

Kabba MSCC was established in 2008 with a capacity of 200. At the time of the invasion, 294 inmates were in custody out of which 224 are pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates.

