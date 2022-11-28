From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was unrest in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State as some hoodlums stormed the old garage to take over the control of the motor park from Kazeem Oyewale (aka Asiri Eniba).

The hoodlums stormed the park around 7am chasing passengers and drivers with cutlasses and guns.

The incident started on Sunday shortly after the swearing-in of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of the state.

The hoodlums who claimed that the chairman of the park is a loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the tenure of Adegboyega Oyetola has ended and the park chairmen must go.

Shops were immediately closed, residents and travellers scampered for safety.

Some hoodlums also launched another attack at Oke-Baale, Ilesa Garage and Olaiya Ojuirin Garage attacking members of tamidransport unions at the parks.

The car of one of the union members who escaped with matchet cut wounds was set on fire in the midst of the road.

Reacting, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, directed union leaders to maintain peace across parks, warning against violence.

The statement reads: “Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned against violence among transport workers’ unions in the State, directing security agencies to maintain status quo across the motor parks.

“All union leaders and their supporters are hereby directed to remain calm and bring any grievances to the State Government for resolution. Security agencies are consequently directly to maintain law and order,” it added.