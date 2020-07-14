Henry Uche

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Josiah Ajiboye, has urged that teachers to upgrade their digital skills in COVID -19 era to remain relevant in the profession, noting that those who are not computer savvy and Information Communication Technology (ICT) inclined stands the risk of losing their jobs as the world goes digital.

In a Webinar Zoom meeting , the registrar said that following the COVID -19 pandemic, Nigeria education system would not remain the same as students, teachers, teaching and learning relationship continues just as it is in other developed climes.

Ajiboye urged teachers across board to upgrade their skills and renew their licenses with TRCN to remain relevant in their career. “The work place is transformed and digitised, any teacher who can’t use simple gadgets and tools (I mean those I refer as; ‘born- before- computer’), are disadvantaged already. Thus, we must embrace the new norms and reality, he stressed.

He added that teachers must brace up with the realities on ground and face the challenges in the profession, noting that any teacher who cannot use the computer should not be proud of the teaching profession, adding “the world has moved on in every facet of human endeavour. We can’t afford to lag behind, so if you are not computer savvy don’t be proud of yourself.”

Meanwhile, a non government organisation, Teach For Nigeria and ProFutoro are set to train 12, 000 public schools teachers in Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna States.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Teach For Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle, said; “As the world continues to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative for the education sector to find creative ways to ensure continuous learning. This is why we partnered with ProFuturo; teachers will be better equipped to deliver quality education beyond the four walls of the classroom.

“I am confident that this initiative will, in many ways, contribute to the development of the Nigerian education sector and ensure that children, regardless of their background, receive quality education for better life outcomes in the future.

“This innovative training is aimed at positioning these 12,000 teachers as classroom leaders, enhancing both their pedagogical and digital skills through a practical and structured curriculum that provides them with teaching tools and peer-to-peer support. These leaders will impact positively on thousands of students in under-served schools improving their possibilities of a successful future.

Equally, the General Manager of ProFuturo, Magdalena Brier, posited that schools throughout the world have been closed but education cannot wait, noting that millions of children depends on it. In this context, we must resort to the power of remote digital education, which today has more meaning than ever. ProFuturo has been working in this field for nearly four years, taking digital education to every corner of the world to prepare teachers and students for the challenges of the digital era.

“Also, Teach For Nigeria has partnered with the Ogun State government to deliver lessons through electronic platforms – TV and Radio. All students, regardless of their backgrounds are able to access these platforms to learn. This comes as part of efforts to ensure continuous learning, despite federal and state government directives to temporarily shut down schools in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19” she explained.