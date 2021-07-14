By Philip Nwosu

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya, has called on clerical staff of the Nigerian Army to uphold the official secret act which guides and regulates their professional conduct.

The army chief, who spoke during the 2021 Nigerian Army Chief Clerks’ Convention at Abalti Barracks in Lagos, warned that clerical staff of the force must discharge their duties professionally and desist from act which contravenes the official secret act that they swore to uphold.

Yahaya said the clerical staff of the Nigerian Army must strive to lead by example and imbibe all the core values of the force to ensure professionalism and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “It is also expected that your action will portray you as role models to your subordinate clerks in the branches, wings, cells or orderly room of your various formation units or establishments.”

Yahaya, who was represented on the occasion by the Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Major General Martins Enendu, said the chief clerks of the Nigerian Army must endeavour to use every opportunity to develop and acquire skills so as to be prepared to surmount challenges which was associated with the modernisation and technological advancement of the society, especially as it affects the discharge of their duties as chief clerks.

He said: “You must keep abreast and key into the ongoing process of using modern smart technology and strive to acquire all clerical skills, it provides.

“To this end, you must be computer literate and proficient in the use of internet facilities and be capable of performing cloud computing and other related clerical aspect of these emerging technologies.”

The army chief said it is only through such commitment, focus and dedication that the chief clerks can cope with ongoing transformation in the Nigerian Army and which he desires to achieve in the attainment of his vision.

He admonished the chief clerks to desist from fraudulent practices such as falsification of documents and signatures, late and non-rendition of returns, unauthorised publication and dissemination and disclosure of classified information to the press.

He said: “it is, therefore, important that as chief clerks, you must serve the Nigerian Army with utmost honesty, sincerity and with God fearing mindset. You must ensure uprightness, guided by good morals and values to remain relevant in the effective functioning of your respective corps, formation or unit.”

Earlier, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, said the convention was unique due to the fact that the training package was carefully selected to address contemporary clerical challenges.

