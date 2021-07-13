BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has called on clerical staff of the Nigerian Army to uphold the official secret act which provide the guidelines and regulates their professional conduct.

The Army Chief spoke at the year 2021 Nigerian Army Chief Clerks’ Convention held at Abalti Barracks in Lagos warning that clerical staff of the force must discharge their duties professionally and desist from act which contravenes the official secret act that they swore to uphold.

General Yahaya said the clerical staff of the Nigerian Army must strive to lead by example and imbibe all the core values of the force to ensure professionalism and honesty in the discharge of their duties.



He said: “It is also expected that your action will portray you as role models to your subordinate clerks in the branches, wings, cells or orderly room of your various formation units or establishments.”

General Yahaya who was represented at the occasion by the Commandant Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Major General Martins Enendu said the Chief Clerks of the Nigerian army must endeavor to seize every opportunity to develop and acquire skills so as to be prepared to surmount challenges which was associated with the mordernization and technological advancement of our societies, especially as it affects the discharge of their duties as chief clerks.

He said: “You must keep abreast and key into the ongoing process of using modern smart technology and strive to acquire all clerical skills, it provides.

“To this end, you must be computer literate and proficient in the use of internet facilities and be capable of performing cloud computing and other related clerical aspect of these emerging technologies.”



The Army Chief said that it is only through such commitment, focus and dedication that the Chief Clerks can cope with ongoing transformation in the Nigerian Army and which he desires to achieve in the attainment of his vision.

He admonished the Chief Clerks to desist from fraudulent practices such as falsification of documents and signatures, late and non rendition of returns, unauthorized publication and dissemination and disclosure of classified information to the press.

He said: “it is therefore important that as chief clerks, you must serve the Nigerian Army with utmost honesty, sincerity and with God fearing mindset. You must therefore ensure uprightness, guided by good morals and values so as to remain relevant in the effective functioning of your respective corps, formation or unit.”

Earlier the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu said the convention was very unique due to the fact that the training package for this year’s was carefully selected to address contemporary clerical challenges.

He said that the Chief Clerks at all level are very important for the day to day functioning of the force, adding that the roles of Chief Clerks in every formation and units of the Nigerian Army cannot be over emphasized.

His words; “Chief clerks are expected to be robust, endowed with quick thinking, analytical and armed with problems solving skills and foresight. Only in this way can chief clerks contribute to the optima functioning of formation and units in the Nigerian Army.”

