The General Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has charged the newly ordained pastors to uphold the heritage of the church.

Oladele, who spoke during the 2020 pastoral ordination programme at the CAC Babalola Memorial International Miracle Camp, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, said the newly ordained pastors must work in line with the ancient ways of their forefathers in Christ.

“As you are going into ministry, never allow the love of money to derail you from teaching the mind of Christ, and always be careful for gospel of prosperity which can makes you to miss the way.

“As an apostle, pastor, prophet and teacher never allow devil to take your ministry from you, be careful when you become popular and famous, never allow popularity and fame to take away God’s work from you, God will judge you with whatever you do in the vineyards and ministries.”

Chairman of the Ordination Committee, Pastor. E. S Famuyide said 1,680 pastors were ordained to build end-time army for the Lord to counter societal menace and save the lives of the people.

Famuyide pointed out that the purpose of the 2020 pastoral ordination programme was to preach the gospel without sentiment, to pray like an apostle and CAC founding fathers, lay emphasis on the primacy of the holiness and shun quest for materialism and to exhibit act of digging the bible by always keeping the eternity in view irrespective of challenges.