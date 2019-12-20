Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A youth group, the New Generation Leadership, has called on President Muhammad Buhari to uphold the tenets of democracy, which includes respect for the rule of law, judicial independence, due process, as well as political and media freedom.

The group , in a statement by its Secretary, Mr. Adedayo Adegbayibi, said it was a shame for the Nigerian government to be referred to as a military dictator in a democracy.

“PMB should be worried that some sections of the country and the international communities were scoring his government low, and thus should refrain from actions that could further turn the country into a laughing stock in the comity of democratic nations. The attack on citizens, the press, the courts and civil society, including self-determination groups lawfully exercising their inalienable rights to peaceful dissent are not in tandem with democratic norms, as citizens are supposed to enjoy unfettered freedoms guaranteed by the constitution and the rule of law, including the freedom to speak freely and assemble peacefully.”

The group, therefore, advised the security agencies to understand that peaceful agitation and the right to associate are fundamental rights of the citizens.