Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has stressed the need to preserve Nigeria’s unity, sociocultural understanding, and religious tolerance.

Mallam Abdulrazaq who stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch ‘B’, Stream One Corps Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) held at the Orientation Camp, Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of the State charged participants to uphold the tenets of the noble national service.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, explained that most countries of the world are now battling with the second wave of COVID-19 and called for sustainable efforts in the fight against the deadly disease.

‘The coronavirus pandemic during the first wave presented a unique challenge to our existence and cohabitation. While Nigeria did so well in tackling the pandemic in the first wave, I urge us all not to let down our guard as many countries are now going through the second wave of COVID-19.’

While congratulating the participants for the successful completion of their various discipline, he charged them to come up with practical solutions to varying challenges bedevilling the nation as they commence National Youth Service.

‘COVID-19 has given us an insight into what the future looks like. It has also told us that our system needs readjustment to survive and flourish. We need to build a new economy and a system that are both flexible, resilient and sustainable. I, therefore, urge you to give a thought to the idea of evolving new solutions to varying challenges you would see.’

Mallam Abdulrazaq expressed his administration’s belief in young people’s ingenuity and agility, he urged participants of the Orientation exercise to avoid actions that may push any negative narrative on their generation.

‘At the moment in Kwara, we are building a new economy that helps to give new skills to our young people, hone their existing skills, generate new jobs and tackle mass poverty. That is the agenda of our visual arts centre and innovation hub.’

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports and Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in Kwara State, Mrs Joana Kolo, charged the participants to make humility, discipline and commitment their watchwords, noting that the present administration has placed top priority on the welfare of Corps members.

Kwara State Coordinator of NYSC Mrs Fransisca Olaleye, on behalf of the Director-General, commended the administration of Abdulrazaq for what she described as a friendly and swift response to the needs of NYSC in the State.

Mrs Olaleye, therefore, solicited for the payment of monthly allowance to corps members especially those serving in the public sectors, saying that it will go a long way motivating them to give their best in their various places of primary assignment.

The Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Durosilohun Kawu, who was represented by Justice Adenile O Akinpelu, administered the oath of allegiance on a total of 583 Corps members comprising 284 male and 299 females.