Fred Itua, Abuja and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Election Petitions Tribunal (EPT) for National Assembly Election has dismissed another petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 National Assembly election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Israel Sunny-Goli of the APC winner of the Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency polling 41,150 votes against his closet rival, Marie Enenimiete Ebikake of the PDP who polled 19, 279.

The tribunal, led by Justice Lambert Azuama with Justice Ruqayat Ayoola and Linda Yarosong as members, in its ruling, dismissed Ebikake’s petition for lack of documentary evidence and affirmed the victory of Sunny-Goli.

Sunny-Goli in an interview described the Tribunal as a victory for democracy and for the people of Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency. Ebikake, however, declined to make any comment.

Meanwhile, National and House of Assembly Tribunal, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, has upheld the February 23 election of Clifford Ordia.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by John Inegbedion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Ordia of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In its unanimous judgement, the tribunal held that the petitioner and his witness did not prove the allegation of corrupt practices as required by law against the respondent.

It subsequently expunged the evidences of some witnesses. According to the tribunal, they were doctored and therefore not worthy of belief.