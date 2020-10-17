George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the deregistered United Progressive Party has completed its second stage of collapsing into the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The first phase of the declaration was done on July 4, 2020 at the PDP secretariat, Owerri in the Imo state capital.

The second stage of the exercise was done simultaneous in the 27 Local Government Areas and 305 political wards in the state. In that exercise the former UPP collapsed her full structure and membership into the PDP.

The two stages (first and second) were done to obey the COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Speaking at Ideato North PDP Secretariat Osina, at the weekend, the former Deputy National Chairman of UPP, Chief Chris Uche said that their party (UPP) happened to be among the political parties recently, delisted by Independent National Electoral Commission for non-performance in the 2019 general elections

He said that their collapsing into PDP was after a serious deliberation and critical analysis of the political climate and environment as well as realities in the Nigerian political climate at the moment.

Uche said, “We, in the former UPP after due consultations and deliberations, concluded that the PDP is the only stable party in Nigeria with a lot of prospects and goodwill for the genuine restoration of unity, peace and love in Nigeria”.

Uche, who oversaw the exercise in Ideato North, Ideato South and Orlu LGAs however, noted that their decision to join the PDP was unanimously reached after due process in accordance with the laid down procedure, adding that the membership was quite large in the state.

He said, “The collapse/declaration into PDP would have taken place long before now, but it was delayed following the sack of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the state governor by the Supreme Court and the subsequent death of Chief I. D Nwga, the first Imo State PDP Chairman”.

In his speech, the Ideato North PDP Chairman, Mr. ThankGod Okeke welcome the collapsing members into PDP and charged them with the responsibility of getting more people into the party.

He told them that the former Governor Emeka Ihedioha was the leader of the party while Mr. Charles Ugwu the state chairman.

Okeke warned them against starting with struggling for political positions in the party and encouraged them to be resourceful.

“The PDP umbrella is too large to accommodate all of us. Our interest is to make the party breakthrough in the next political dispensation. I have seen that you are all astute politicians and on that note, I welcome all of you to the PDP family”, Okeke added.

Adding his voice, the former Ideato North UPP chairman, Mr. Augustine Nduchekwe thanked PDP for inaugurating them into the PDP.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the handing over the PDP flag to ward Chairmen and LG Chairmen of former UPP by ThankGod Okeke.