For its continued leading role in the electronic payment ecosystem in the last few years, Upperlink Limited, has shown its readiness to provide state governments with improved Treasury Single Account (TSA) solutions, even as the company won the 2019 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards recently.

The CBN organised the awards to celebrate financial institutions, fintech firms and other stakeholders who are in the forefront of driving electronic payments in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the MD/CEO of the company, Mr. Segun Akano, said the company “is passionate about helping state governments with improved TSA solutions as the conversations with some of the states’ ministry of finance have shown that they want an improved TSA over what the federal government is currently implementing.”

He explained that the award-winning e-payment solution, PayChoice-BAMS, is an improved TSA platform, as it keeps all accounts in different banks but “the aggregate balance is visible on one window.”

According to Akano, this window gives the state governments full control over their funds by “allowing sweeping across banks or across accounts. It provides trend analysis about in-and-out movements in each account across all the banks.”