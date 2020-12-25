From Gyang Bere, Jos

There is pandemonium in Langtang North and South Local government areas of Plateau State over the alleged burial arrangement of the Ponzhi Tarok, Late Gen. Domkat Yah Bali, by the Military without recognising the Langtang North and South joint traditional council.

The former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bali died recently and was alleged that the military has taken over the burial arrangements without involving the custodians of the culture of Tarok people upon which the people see him (Bali) as their traditional ruler, (Ponzhi Tarok) and have insisted on giving him his final traditional burial rites.

Ngwang Ishi O’Tarok (NIO) the Socio-economic and Cultural Development Organization of Tarok Nation had in a press statement issued in Jos vowed that the late Ponzhi Tarok, Gen. Domkat Bali rtd must be accorded full traditional burial rites as a First class Chief and President Langtang Joint Traditional Council as affirmed by the Federal Court of Appeal Jos Division.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the Taroh Nation at the palace of the Ponzhi Taroh, the chairman of Langtang North Dr. Joshua Ubandoma Laven and his counterpart from Langtang South LGC Nimchak Rims said anarchy is looming should the military go ahead with the burial arrangements without respecting the culture and tradition of Taroh people.

According to them, the burial arrangement should have been an exercise which should includes the Military, Langtang North and Langtang South LGC, join Traditiomal council, the state government, the family of the deceased and critical stakeholders in Taroh land.

Ubandoma further said the chief priests of Taroh’s Land who are not suppose to come out anyhow came out in their numbers from the hill and marched straights to the palace of the Ponzhi Taroh to register their displeasure over an attempt to subvert the custom and Tradition of the Taroh people.

According to the duo, there are not saying that Gen. Bali should be given a full Military honour but however they too should be allowed to perform their own Traditiomal rites then, the Military can take over, because he was a first class Chief that can not be buried like that without their own cultural and traditional input as Taroh custom demand.

Ubandoma appealed to the state and federal government to as a matter of urgency intervene to avert the looming danger, as the people have also resolved that their culture will not be jettisoned in the cause of the burial.

Speaking in the same vein, the Acting Ponzhi Tarok, who is also the Ponzhi Zinni HRH Nimnan Langnim sad Taroh’s land is facing a sad experience in the history of their land adding that the land is mourning following the demise of Gen. Bali .

According to him, events preceded the funeral rites of this Icon did not go down well with the people as it seeiously violated the custom and tradition of the Taroh’s Nation.