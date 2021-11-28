From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The counsel to Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, where the Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke, lodged before he was declared missing and later found dead has written the police, demanding a probe of health officials of Ife Central Local Government for their alleged involvement in the burial of late Adegoke.

A petition, written by Williams Abiodun, Esq, recalled that the six suspects earlier arrested had reportedly confessed to having dumped the deceased in the bush, saying information available to the hotelier’s counsel revealed that officials of the local government buried the deceased.

A copy of the petition dated November 26, 2021 reads in part: “You will recall that some of the suspects in your custody allegedly confessed to dumping the corpse of Late Mr Timothy Adegoke in the bush, they did not admit to burying him. You will equally recall that during the interview you granted to Rave 97.1 FM Radio on the 22nd day of November 2021 there it was insinuated that some of the suspects confessed to have buried the corpse in the bush at about 2 km to the Hotels somewhere along Ede Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State. However, there is now a strong rumour, peddled by some people to the effect that that position may not be correct after all.

“From the information flying around in Ile-Ife, there is a strong suggestion that contrary to the claim as aforesaid, it was the officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife that buried the deceased having received clearance from the officers of the Nigerian Police of one of the Divisions in Ile-Ife. We could not establish which of the Divisions in Ile-Ife gave the clearance. However, we are of the view that, if the information is correct, discreet and diligent investigations will establish it.

“If it is established that officers of the Public Health Department of Ife Central Local Government were the ones that actually buried the corpse of Mr Timothy Adegoke, it may go a long way to assist the Pathologists in their quests to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the young man and the manner his corpse was handled. If nothing is achieved by such an important piece of information, it would at least stop the question: “why did those that buried the corpse of Mr Timothy Adegoke keep silent all this while and allow an innocent man to be languishing in detention?”

“We also gathered from the stories going round in the public domain that the artisans, workers and business owners around the premises where the body of late Timothy Adegoke was initially found reported the case to the police; who in turn cleared the officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife to bury the corpse. We heard that activities leading to the burial of the deceased young man were properly recorded on video and pictures taken by the officials.

“We, therefore, implore you to use your good office to confirm the truth of the information stated here-above for the purpose of truly determining what role each of the suspect and/or anyone or officers of government played in the events that led to the death and burial of Mr Timothy Adegoke so as to ensure that justice is done above all things.

“We are of the view that if the information relating to the burial of the corpse of the deceased is promptly investigated, it would further establish the innocence of our client.

“While we continue to sympathize with the family of the deceased and other persons affected by his death, we further urge the Police to continue without being distracted by the noise on social media and other unverified news outlets. We are very sure that if this is done, Police would not be pressurized in any manner whatsoever as hitherto was the situation, as you stated on Rave FM,” the counsel stated.

