From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has denied alleged death of 19 babies at its facilities.

Early Saturday, a report went viral on social media that the babies who were kept in incubators died due to power failure.

A statement from the acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Elabha Alexandra Meni, said such incident did not occur.

It maintained that UPTH has since been adjudged as where world’s best medical standards were practised and among the best hospitals in the South South zone.

“However, it is quite saddening that certain persons try to tarnish the image of the hospital by spreading false messages that are inaccurate.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of the 14 to 19 babies dying in the hospital, this is not correct. We did not record any infant mortality in our SCBU (inborn and out-born) as a result of our electrical power outage, due to the faulty transformer, during which the standby generator serviced the hospital for the period, with all emergency areas fully powered.

“UPTH is a known centre for excellence, citadel of training, research and health care delivery.

“It is an institution where world best medical standards are practised and maintained, which also has helped made the institution one of the best medical centres in the South South and Nigeria at large.”

The acting spokesperson added that the hospital never cancelled any surgery operation and there was no time power failure disrupted its services.

Meni described the new as scandalous and intended to damage the reputation of the hospital.

“UPTH management frowns seriously at such scandalous social media propaganda that is damaging its image.

“We want the public to know we remain committed in our service to humanity,” he said.