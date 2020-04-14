The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has concluded plans to commence testing for Covid-19 and other infectious diseases before end of May, an official said.

Mrs Elebha Menu, spokesperson for UPTH, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

According to her, the hospital is currently collaborating with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to upgrade its testing capability.

“Currently, UPTH does not test for Coronavirus or even Lassa Fever. We usually send samples to test centres in Delta and Lagos.

“However, we hope that between now and May UPTH will start testing samples here in Port Harcourt.

“Aside our collaboration with SPDC, we are also seeking assistance from the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health,” she said.

Menu debunked speculations that some doctors and nurses were recently sacked over current economic downturn in the country blamed on the global coronavirus pademic.

She said the hospital could not afford to scale down on personnel and operations, even if other hospitals chose to do so.

“We are still operating optimally and providing full healthcare services. We are a tertiary health centre just as we are always prepared for any eventuality.

“UPTH has the personnel and facility to meet with the health needs of the people at this difficult time. We are prepared for any infectious disease outbreak in Rivers.

“Recently, doctors and nurses have been trained on infectious disease and control, and everybody is on ground doing their job in spite of the restrictions in the state,” she added. (NAN)