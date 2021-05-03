From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has expressed worries over a renewed wave of hostilities between Ekiugbo and Otor-Iwhreko communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Crisis erupted last week between the communities over control of the Ughelli main market, leaving about four persons dead.

As a result, UPU, the umbrella body of Urhobo people worldwide, advised the warring communities to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Abel Oshevire, the union urged them to allow constitutional and traditional authorities to look into the issues with a view to bringing a permanent solution. He said communities could only “enjoy economic growth and prosperity in an atmosphere of peace.

“As Urhobo people, we share common ancestry and blood links. Our tradition and culture, importantly the laws of the country, forbid the shedding of blood and destruction of properties,” he said.