In line with the administration’s plan to embark on urban regeneration of identified communities in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu early yesterday morning visited some locations in Lagos Island.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Sanni Eshinlokun and some members of the State Executive Council, including the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, went round the Onala playing ground; the demolished Jankara market; the Isale Gangan regeneration site, Adeniji Adele, Ebute Elefun and some areas around Idumagbo designated for redevelopment.

Sanwo-Olu restated his administration’s commitment to urban regeneration, saying that Lagos truly needs regeneration especially Lagos Island.

The governor assured residents of the affected areas that his administration would ensure a complete renewal of the entire community, emphasising on building of drainage channels, road upgrade and construction to ease vehicular movements of people and goods.

During his campaign for office, Sanwo-Olu spoke on the need for urban renewal especially in some communities in Lagos Island. The governor also said lack of trust was the major issue militating against urban redevelopment in the state.

He said: “When you want to take people’s properties and you want to regenerate, they must first see the sincerity of purpose – what are the additional plans that you have for them before you could regenerate?”

He assured Lagosians that his administration would provide a stop gap for at least two to three years, adding that “you need to do what we call proper enumeration”

Speaking on the governor’s visit, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Salako said Lagos Island regeneration plan is an important focal point for urban renewal of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, noting that Isale Eko is the heart of Lagos and a historical centre.

Salako said the government has also considered its potentials for socioeconomic and cultural revival, noting that the regeneration of Isale Eko would bring up its thriving arts and cultural vibes with local markets and commercial activities.